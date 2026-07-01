  1. Judicial Practice

A woman from Chernihiv region was convicted for spreading information about locations of summons distribution

18:58, 1 July 2026
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The accused regularly posted messages on Viber about the whereabouts of police officers and military personnel during mobilization activities.
A woman from Chernihiv region was convicted for spreading information about locations of summons distribution
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In the Chernihiv region, the court found a resident of the city of Pryluky guilty, who administered a Viber channel with information about the movements of law enforcement officers and representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) during mobilization activities.

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Circumstances of the case

According to court verdict No. 742/4628/25, in 2024 the woman became the administrator of a Viber channel, which as of November 11 of the same year had about 10,000 participants. The community regularly published messages about the locations of police officers and military personnel involved in mobilization activities in Pryluky and Pryluky district.

According to the case materials, such publications allowed conscripts to avoid receiving summons and effectively hindered the fulfillment of mobilization tasks. The accused also moderated the channel — deleting messages that did not correspond to the topic and blocking users.

Court decision

At the court hearing, the woman fully admitted her guilt and repented, confirming the fact of administering the channel and posting the relevant messages.

The court qualified her actions under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) and sentenced her to five years of imprisonment. At the same time, the court released her from serving the sentence, establishing a probation period of one year.

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