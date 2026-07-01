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In Vinnytsia region, a soldier deserted service for the second time: how the court punished him

23:55, 1 July 2026
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The man fully admitted his guilt, confirmed the circumstances of the crimes, repented, and agreed with the proposed punishment.
In Vinnytsia region, a soldier deserted service for the second time: how the court punished him
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In the Vinnytsia region, the court found a serviceman guilty of repeated unauthorized absence from the place of service under martial law conditions and intentional non-compliance with a court decision. The man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

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According to court verdict No. 145/875/26, in March 2025, the serviceman without valid reasons voluntarily left the location of the military unit and was absent until the end of May.

After the initiation of criminal proceedings, the man informed about his intention to continue military service in another military unit. In December 2025, the Tyvriv District Court exempted him from criminal liability for the previous episode, obliging him to arrive at the designated military unit to continue service no later than 72 hours after the court ruling came into legal force.

However, as the court established, the serviceman did not comply. After the ruling came into legal force, he again failed to appear at the place of service without valid reasons and remained outside the military unit until May 4, 2026, when he was found by law enforcement officers.

Thus, the court found him guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 5 of Article 407 — failure of a serviceman to appear for service without valid reasons under martial law conditions;
    Part 1 of Article 382 — intentional non-compliance with a court decision that has come into legal force.

During the trial, an agreement on guilt recognition was concluded between the prosecutor and the accused. The man fully admitted his guilt, confirmed the circumstances of the crimes, repented, and agreed with the proposed punishment.

The court sentenced him to 5 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the Yarmolynetsky District Court sentenced a serviceman to 5 years imprisonment for unauthorized absence from the military unit under martial law conditions.

The accused served in a military unit as a senior operator of the first section of the anti-tank guided missile platoon of a separate rifle battalion of the operational command, holding the military rank of senior soldier. The unauthorized absence from the place of service lasted from January 16, 2023, to November 15, 2023.

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