  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / In Ukraine

A woman cared for a house abandoned by neighbors for 10 years: did the court allow her to register it in her name

11:11, 3 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Is it possible to become the owner of a house by taking care of it for over 10 years: the story had an unexpected ending.
A woman cared for a house abandoned by neighbors for 10 years: did the court allow her to register it in her name
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A woman used the house for many years, paid utilities, took care of the property, and believed that this was enough to acquire ownership rights by acquisitive prescription. However, the Sumy Court of Appeal concluded that a key condition for applying Article 344 of the Civil Code of Ukraine in this case was missing, since the plaintiff knew from the very beginning who owned the house, used it with the permission of the owner's son, and intended to purchase the property.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Case circumstances

The plaintiff lived next door to the disputed house for a long time. After the owner's death, her son moved to Kyiv and allowed the woman to care for the house and use the land plot. He also handed her the house book and technical passport.

Later, the plaintiff's daughter was registered in this house. The woman took care of the household, cultivated the land plot, paid utility bills, and maintained the house in proper condition.

The case materials also indicated that the plaintiff intended to purchase the house. In 2005, she gave the owner's son 400 US dollars, which was confirmed by a receipt. However, the parties were unable to formalize the inheritance or conclude a purchase agreement.

After that, the woman applied to the court demanding recognition of her ownership rights to the house and land plot by acquisitive prescription according to Article 344 of the Civil Code of Ukraine.

Why the court refused

The appellate court agreed with the conclusions of the first instance court that one of the mandatory conditions for acquisitive prescription was absent in this case — good faith possession of the property.

The panel of judges emphasized that good faith possession means that a person at the time of acquiring the property does not know and should not know that they have no grounds to acquire ownership rights.

At the same time, in this case, the plaintiff knew who owned the house, used it with the permission of the owner's son, and intended to purchase this property by giving him 400 US dollars. Under such circumstances, her possession arose by the will of the person who disposed of the property, not as independent good faith possession of someone else's thing.

The court stressed that according to established practice of the Supreme Court, a person who possesses property by the will of the owner and knows who the owner is cannot claim ownership rights to such property by acquisitive prescription.

Use of the property alone does not create ownership rights

The appellate court noted that the mere fact of using the property, even for a long time, is not a basis for acquiring ownership rights by acquisitive prescription if good faith possession is absent. Therefore, caring for the house, paying utility bills, using the land plot, or registering family members in this dwelling cannot independently indicate the emergence of ownership rights.

Separately — regarding the land plot

Separately, in case 950/190/25, the court noted that the plaintiff did not provide evidence confirming the legal status of the land plot, its area, boundaries, and the presence of corresponding rights of the property owner. Because of this, the claims for recognition of ownership rights to the land plot could not be satisfied either.

Final decision

The Sumy Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and left the decision of the Lebedyn District Court unchanged.

The ruling came into legal force on the day of its adoption and, considering the requirements of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine and the value of the disputed property, is not subject to cassation appeal.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice will appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding possible interference in the automated document management system of the Solomyansky District Court

The High Council of Justice has initiated an investigation into facts of falsification of procedural documents in the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

Investor paid over a million hryvnias for an apartment, but the cooperative did not recognize the payment: how to prove it if the receipt has defects — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court emphasized that when evaluating evidence, courts must establish the reality of the business transaction, rather than limiting themselves to a formal check of the primary documents’ execution.

Poland refused to register the child of a same-sex couple: ECHR stated that children's rights do not depend on parents' orientation

The ECHR recognized that the refusal of the Polish authorities to register a foreign birth certificate of a child, where the parents are indicated as two women, led to legal uncertainty and violated the child's right to private life.

Pavlo Vovk: The decision of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court was a consequence of systemic pressure on judges, ahead — ECHR

Former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk commented on the consideration of his case in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees

Officially, businesses have only 38 days to confirm new salaries.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]