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Digital Vet Passports Are Being Prepared for Pets: Will Old Documents Need to Be Replaced

12:38, 3 July 2026
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Will cat and dog owners need to reissue veterinary documents after the launch of the new system?
Digital Vet Passports Are Being Prepared for Pets: Will Old Documents Need to Be Replaced
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A unified digital database is planned to be created for pets, where data about the owner, vaccinations, and veterinary documents will be stored. One of the questions already arising among cat and dog owners is what will happen to the already issued veterinary passports. "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" found out whether new documents will need to be issued after the launch of the new system.

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This concerns a two-year experimental project to improve the identification and registration of pets, which has already been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. It involves creating a unified digital system where information about pets, their owners, vaccinations, and veterinary documents will be stored. The idea is to simplify access to veterinary services, help return lost animals to their owners faster, improve control over rabies vaccination, and centrally keep records of stray animals.

Will it be necessary to issue a new veterinary passport?

No. The experimental project does not provide for reissuing veterinary passports.

Instead, the new system will enable the transfer of information from existing veterinary passports to the state registry.

As stated in the project explanation, this will allow owners to transition to the new digital system without reissuing documents.

How will the information be transferred?

Information will be entered into the state registry by veterinarians from state and private clinics working with the system.

If the animal already has a microchip, it does not need to be reinstalled — the veterinarian will simply read the information and enter it into the registry.

What will change for owners?

After registration, information about the pet, its owner, vaccinations, veterinary documents, and other necessary data will be stored in a unified digital system.

This will allow quick recovery of information in case the paper veterinary passport is lost and will also make veterinary services more convenient for owners.

In the future, after the successful implementation of the experimental project, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, will work on integrating the digital veterinary passport into the "Diia" app.

It is worth noting that there is no mass launch of the new system yet. It will be implemented gradually: first through piloting in state veterinary clinics, then private veterinary institutions will gradually connect to it. The digital vet passport in "Diia" is planned to be introduced only after the completion of the experimental project.

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