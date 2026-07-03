Can You Be Fined for Not Registering a Cat or Dog After the Launch of the New Accounting System

Will pet registration become mandatory and will owners face fines?

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After the news about the launch of a new pet registration system, many owners naturally asked: will registration become mandatory and will those who do not register their cat or dog face fines? "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" found out what the experimental project approved by the Cabinet of Ministers entails.

It is about a two-year experimental project to improve the identification and registration of pets.

After its launch, owners will be able to voluntarily and free of charge register cats, dogs, and domestic ferrets, and information about the animal, its owner, vaccination, and veterinary documents will be stored in a unified digital system.

The idea is to simplify access to veterinary services, help return lost animals to their owners faster, improve control over rabies vaccination, and maintain centralized records of stray animals.

Will there be a fine for not registering a pet?

No. The experimental project does not provide for fines for owners who do not register their pets.

The project clarification states that pet registration will be voluntary and free of charge.

Additionally, it is emphasized that the legislation does not provide for a mandatory pet registration procedure.

How can you register a pet?

After the system launch, pets can be registered at state and private veterinary institutions participating in the project.

At the same time, veterinary services, including microchipping and vaccination, will be paid for according to current tariffs.

Online registration is not provided. To enter data into the system, the owner or their official representative must personally contact a veterinarian, provide the necessary information, and sign an application.

Is microchipping a cat or dog required?

No. Microchipping is not a mandatory condition for registration.

However, owners are recommended to microchip their pets, as a microchip significantly simplifies finding and returning a lost pet.

If the animal already has a microchip, it does not need to be reinstalled — the veterinarian will simply read the information and enter it into the system.

Which animals will the new rules apply to?

At the first stage, the experimental project will cover dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets.

The registry has already been developed and transferred to the balance of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture. During the pilot phase, more than 6,000 pets have already been entered. A new testing phase involving state veterinary clinics is planned soon, after which private veterinary institutions will gradually be able to join the system.

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