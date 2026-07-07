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The Supreme Court published a review of judicial practice on calculating the terms of pre-trial investigation

16:51, 7 July 2026
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The review highlights the legal positions of the Supreme Court regarding the general principles of calculating the terms of pre-trial investigation.
The Supreme Court published a review of judicial practice on calculating the terms of pre-trial investigation
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The Supreme Court presented a thematic review dedicated to the issues of calculating the term of pre-trial investigation. 

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What issues did the Supreme Court present 

The digest contains legal positions of the Supreme Court regarding the general principles of calculating the terms of pre-trial investigation. In particular, the period that is not included in the term of pre-trial investigation is analyzed, emphasis is placed on the referral of the indictment to the court, and attention is paid to the issue of extending the term of pre-trial investigation.

In addition, the review reflects the conclusions of the cassation court on the closure of criminal proceedings based on paragraph 10 of part 1 of article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine during the preparatory court session. Attention is also drawn to the calculation of the term of pre-trial investigation under martial law conditions.

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