  1. Judicial Practice

Went AWOL and Corrupted a Minor — Court in Prykarpattia Sentences a Soldier

16:51, 8 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The forensic psychiatric examination recognized the man as fully sane, capable of understanding and controlling his actions.
Went AWOL and Corrupted a Minor — Court in Prykarpattia Sentences a Soldier
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Kosiv District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region sentenced a 48-year-old mobilized serviceman who left his place of service without permission and engaged in relations with a 15-year-old girl while away from the unit.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Case circumstances

According to case materials No. 347/2247/25, the man was drafted for military service by mobilization in April 2025. He was assigned as a machine gunner in an assault squad of one of the military units.

During his service, the serviceman was wounded and underwent inpatient treatment at a military hospital in Kharkiv. On July 17, 2025, he was discharged from the hospital due to violation of hospital rules. After that, he was supposed to return to the temporary location of the unit near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

However, the man did not return to the unit. According to court materials, he was unlawfully absent from the military unit's location from July 19 to August 6, 2025.

During this period, the soldier engaged in sexual relations with a 15-year-old fellow villager. According to the court, the meetings took place in the man's house and in the cabin of his car.

In court, the accused fully admitted guilt for failing to appear for service. Regarding the sexual relations with the minor, he partially admitted guilt, claiming he allegedly did not know the exact age of the girl. At the same time, the man confirmed that he had long been acquainted with her and her mother, as they were neighbors.

The victim told the court that she had known the man for about three years and confirmed regular meetings. According to her, the initiator of communication was mostly the soldier. At the same time, during the case consideration, she and her legal representative submitted a statement requesting not to consider claims about threats, as the meetings, according to them, were voluntary.

The girl's mother said that her daughter had disappeared from home several times at night and returned early in the morning, after which she admitted to spending time with this man. She emphasized that the defendant was fully aware of her child's age.

The forensic psychiatric examination recognized the man as fully sane, capable of understanding and controlling his actions.

Court decision

The court found the man guilty of committing two criminal offenses. Under Part 1 of Article 155 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he was sentenced to three years of restriction of liberty, and under Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — five years of imprisonment.

According to Part 1 of Article 70 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the court determined the final punishment by merging the less severe punishment into the more severe one. As a result, the man was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

The court also emphasized that in this case, the application of Articles 69 or 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding milder punishment or release from serving with probation is legally impossible.

Additionally, the court partially satisfied the civil claim filed by the victim's representative and ordered the convicted man to pay the girl 70,000 UAH as compensation for moral damage.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Husiatyn District Court of Ternopil region sentenced a man to five and a half years of imprisonment. A resident of Chortkiv illegally cut down trees in a reserve, was AWOL, and stole a neighbor's phone.

Prosecutors proved that in early February 2024, the accused, without any permits, sawed several hornbeam trees in a forest area within a general zoological reserve using a chainsaw. To transport the wood from the forest, he borrowed a tractor with a trailer from a neighbor.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER page on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Why the Victim's Gross Negligence Does Not Relieve Ukrainian Railways of Liability for Compensation and Why the Victim's Intent Must Be Proven: Supreme Court Case Law

Can the railway avoid paying compensation by referring to the pedestrian's conscious risk?

Electronic Correspondence in Criminal Proceedings: When Official Communication Becomes Evidence of Guilt

The use of official email and digital evidence in criminal proceedings continues to shape new approaches to assessing the admissibility of the evidentiary base.

The Supreme Court explained when a mother cannot be deprived of parental rights even after her prolonged stay abroad

The Supreme Court reminded that the determining criterion in family disputes is the best interests of the child.

War and the ban on imports from the Russian Federation exempt businesses from penalties — Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court confirmed that a company cannot be fined for incomplete imports if they were disrupted by the ban on the import of goods from the Russian Federation.

Systematic insults on the internet can lead to imprisonment – ECHR recognized real imprisonment as admissible

The ECHR confirmed that in exceptional cases, imposing real imprisonment for a prolonged campaign of defamation and insults on the internet may comply with the requirements of Article 10 of the Convention.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]