  1. In Ukraine

How to Find Out the Status of Enforcement Proceedings

07:18, 21 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
You can find out the status of enforcement proceedings online in just a few minutes.
How to Find Out the Status of Enforcement Proceedings
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

When enforcement proceedings are initiated, citizens often need information about their status, the executor carrying out the compulsory enforcement of the decision, as well as the details of the relevant enforcement proceeding.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Kharkiv Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reminded that such information can be obtained using the Automated Enforcement Proceedings System (AEPS).

What is AEPS?

The Automated Enforcement Proceedings System is a state information and communication system designed for registering enforcement documents, enforcement proceeding documents, and recording enforcement actions carried out by state and private executors during the compulsory enforcement of decisions.

Additionally, the system ensures the formation and maintenance of the Unified Debtors Register, as well as providing information about enforcement proceedings in cases and procedures defined by law.

Access to AEPS is free and open.

Using the service, you can:

- check the existence of enforcement proceedings;

- find out the enforcement proceeding number;

- obtain information about the parties involved in the enforcement proceeding;

- find out which state or private executor is carrying out the compulsory enforcement of the decision;

- track the current status of the enforcement proceeding.

Information search is conducted by surname, first name, and patronymic (if available) of an individual, date of birth, enforcement proceeding number, EDRPOU code of a legal entity, and other identification data.

Timely verification of data in AEPS allows you to stay informed about the progress of enforcement proceedings and promptly receive up-to-date information regarding the execution of court decisions and decisions of other bodies (officials) subject to compulsory enforcement under Ukrainian law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

New Combat Contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Service Terms, Payments, and Bonuses up to 1 Million Hryvnias

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced a new model of combat contracts for servicemen.

MSEC Reform: Expert Teams Establish Disability Only for One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

Defense procurement inspections now depend on risks: how the new system will work

The government has defined the status of the Main Department of State Quality Assurance as an authorized body and established a direct prohibition on interference in its operational activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]