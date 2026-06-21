How to Find Out the Status of Enforcement Proceedings

You can find out the status of enforcement proceedings online in just a few minutes.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

When enforcement proceedings are initiated, citizens often need information about their status, the executor carrying out the compulsory enforcement of the decision, as well as the details of the relevant enforcement proceeding.

The Kharkiv Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reminded that such information can be obtained using the Automated Enforcement Proceedings System (AEPS).

What is AEPS?

The Automated Enforcement Proceedings System is a state information and communication system designed for registering enforcement documents, enforcement proceeding documents, and recording enforcement actions carried out by state and private executors during the compulsory enforcement of decisions.

Additionally, the system ensures the formation and maintenance of the Unified Debtors Register, as well as providing information about enforcement proceedings in cases and procedures defined by law.

Access to AEPS is free and open.

Using the service, you can:

- check the existence of enforcement proceedings;

- find out the enforcement proceeding number;

- obtain information about the parties involved in the enforcement proceeding;

- find out which state or private executor is carrying out the compulsory enforcement of the decision;

- track the current status of the enforcement proceeding.

Information search is conducted by surname, first name, and patronymic (if available) of an individual, date of birth, enforcement proceeding number, EDRPOU code of a legal entity, and other identification data.

Timely verification of data in AEPS allows you to stay informed about the progress of enforcement proceedings and promptly receive up-to-date information regarding the execution of court decisions and decisions of other bodies (officials) subject to compulsory enforcement under Ukrainian law.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.