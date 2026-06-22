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From Algorithms to Human Rights: Judges and Prosecutors Completed Training on the Use of AI

10:37, 22 June 2026
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The event emphasized the importance of continuous professional development for judges and prosecutors amid the rapid advancement of digital technologies and the spread of artificial intelligence tools.
From Algorithms to Human Rights: Judges and Prosecutors Completed Training on the Use of AI
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The final meeting of the HELP course "Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights" for judges and prosecutors took place in Kyiv. The course was organized within the framework of the Council of Europe Project "HELP (Human Rights Education for Legal Professionals) for Ukraine, including during the war. Phase II" in cooperation with the National School of Judges of Ukraine and the Prosecutors' Training Center of Ukraine.

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The event was held in a hybrid format and served as a platform for discussing current issues related to the application of artificial intelligence in the work of judges and prosecutors. Course participants and invited experts discussed the opportunities and challenges of using such technologies in the legal field.

During the meeting, the results of the course dedicated to the application of artificial intelligence through the lens of human rights standards were summarized. Participants discussed key conclusions of the training, prospects for using modern technologies in professional activities, as well as challenges related to ensuring the principles of the rule of law, fair trial, and human rights protection in the context of AI development.

Particular interest was aroused by the presentations of course participants who shared practical experience in using artificial intelligence tools in the work of judges, as well as the panel discussion "AI in Judiciary and Prosecution: Prospects and Challenges," during which experts discussed current issues of responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence in the legal sphere.

In the second half of the day, participants familiarized themselves with new opportunities for using AI technologies in work processes, took part in an open Q&A session, and a final reflective exercise.

The event concluded with the awarding of certificates to course participants and a discussion of further learning opportunities within the Council of Europe's HELP Program.

Photo: nsj.gov.ua

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