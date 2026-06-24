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The Constitutional Court is reviewing the provision on payments to persons with war-inflicted disabilities before Independence Day

16:44, 24 June 2026
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The Constitutional Court of Ukraine is reviewing the compliance with the Constitution of the provision of the Law "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection," which stipulates the procedure and amounts of the annual one-time cash payment to persons with war-inflicted disabilities.
The Constitutional Court is reviewing the provision on payments to persons with war-inflicted disabilities before Independence Day
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On June 24, the First Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine considered the case on the constitutional complaint of Viktor Mykolayovych Savchenko at an open part of the plenary session in the form of written proceedings. This was reported by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

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During the plenary session, the reporting judge in the case, Petro Filyuk, stated that the First Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine opened constitutional proceedings and determined that the subject of constitutional control in this case is part five of Article 13 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection" dated October 22, 1993, No. 3551-XII (hereinafter – Law No. 3551) as amended by the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding One-Time Cash Payments to War Veterans and Victims of Nazi Persecutions" dated March 20, 2023, No. 2983-IX (hereinafter – Law No. 2983).

According to part five of Article 13 of Law No. 3551 as amended by Law No. 2983, "annually before Independence Day of Ukraine, persons with disabilities due to the war are paid a one-time cash payment in the procedure and amounts determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within the relevant budget allocations established by the Law on the State Budget of Ukraine."

The reporting judge informed that the applicant requests to verify the contested provision for compliance with part two of Article 3, part five of Article 17, parts two and three of Article 22, parts one and three of Article 46, Article 64, part one of Article 68, paragraphs 1 and 6 of part one of Article 92 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

The judge also reported that the Second Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine is considering a consolidated constitutional proceeding on constitutional complaints filed by M. O. Pysarenko and I. S. Nagaev with the same subject of constitutional control.

The Court examined the case materials and proceeded to the closed part of the plenary session.

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