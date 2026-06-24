Mandatory evacuation announced in Chernihiv region from 12 border settlements

From July 1, residents of 12 settlements will be forcibly evacuated due to security risks.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Defense Council has decided on a mandatory evacuation from the border areas of Chernihiv region, starting from July 1. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, noting that the decision was made at the request of the military.

The evacuation will affect 12 settlements in four border communities of the region.

In the Koriukivka territorial community, these are Prybyn, Shyshkivka, and Rudnia.

In the Horodnia community — Lemeshivka and Moschenka.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi community — Vorobiivka, Kamin, Kamianska Sloboda, Karabany, and Chaikine.

In the Semenivka community — Hazoprovodne and Oleksandrivka.

In addition, a decision was made to continue mandatory evacuation measures from seven other border villages where it was announced earlier in winter. Some residents have already left, others have submitted written refusals.

This concerns settlements in the Snovsk, Horodnia, Novhorod-Siverskyi, and Semenivka communities, namely Hirs’k, Berylivka, Buchky, Hrem’yach, Budo-Vorobiivska, Kostobobriv, and Zaliznyi Mist.

According to the communities and district military administrations, about a thousand people still remain in these settlements, including approximately 120 children.

The Regional Military Administration reported that the evacuation procedure has already been determined. Residents will be informed about gathering points, all necessary services are involved, routes and transportation for relocation have been approved. Mandatory accommodation of evacuees in temporary housing is also provided.

Evacuation measures are planned to be completed within two months.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.