Replacement of Military ID: Under What Conditions the Document Can Be Reissued

A military ID can be reissued under certain conditions.

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The issue of restoring or replacing a military ID is regulated by the "Regulations on the Military ID of Enlisted Personnel, Sergeants, and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers." Military ID holders are obliged to keep it securely and ensure timely and accurate updates. This was reminded by the Donetsk Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC).

A military ID can be reissued under the following conditions:

- unsuitability of the military ID for further use;

- destruction of the military ID during a natural disaster;

- loss or theft of the military ID;

- change of surname, first name, or patronymic of the serviceman (military liable person, reservist).

A military ID can only be reissued by the decision of the head of the respective TRSSC based on a personal report (application) from the serviceman (military liable person, reservist). An exception applies only to employees of the Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Who to contact for restoring or replacing a military ID?

An active serviceman must immediately notify their direct commander at the place of military service about the loss of the military ID by submitting a report explaining the reasons for the loss and requesting its reissuance.

Military liable persons and reservists should immediately contact the head of the TRSSC at their place of registration. In the corresponding application, they also explain the circumstances of the document loss.

What documents are required for reissuing a military ID?

In case of a change of surname, first name, or patronymic, the military ID is replaced based on the newly obtained Ukrainian citizen's passport.

In case of loss of the military ID, as noted by the Ministry of Defense, the commander of the military unit must initiate an official investigation. After its completion, the following documents are collected:

- an application/report indicating the circumstances of the military ID loss and a request for its reissuance;

- passport;

- matte photo 3x4 cm without a corner;

- damaged document or its remnants (if available);

- extract from the order on the results of the official investigation (if the document was lost).

Fine for losing a military ID

For intentionally damaged or negligently kept military ID resulting in its loss, the serviceman (military liable person, reservist) bears administrative responsibility. Article 211 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for a fine ranging from 30 to 50 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from 510 to 850 UAH). For repeated offenses within a year or offenses committed during a special period, the fine ranges from 50 to 1000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from 850 to 1700 UAH).

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