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Automatic Extension of Deferral: The Main Nuances Explained by the Territorial Recruitment Cente

22:00, 28 June 2026
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You can check the deferral status in the Reserve+ app.
Automatic Extension of Deferral: The Main Nuances Explained by the Territorial Recruitment Cente
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Most deferrals from conscription during mobilization are extended automatically — without resubmitting an application or contacting the Administrative Srvice Center. This was reminded by the Ivano-Frankivsk Recruitment and Social Support Center.

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They emphasized that the main condition is that the basis for the deferral must remain valid, and the necessary data must be confirmed by state registers.

Automatic extension is provided, in particular, for:

▪️ people with disabilities;

▪️ temporarily unfit for service;

▪️ parents of a child with a disability under 18 years old;

▪️ parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II;

▪️ those who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II;

▪️ those who have relatives or the father or mother of the spouse with a disability of group I or II;

▪️ women and men in the military with a child;

▪️ parents of three or more children;

▪️ students, postgraduate students;

▪️ employees of higher and vocational education institutions;

▪️ people whose close relatives died or went missing during hostilities or martial law;

▪️ relatives of Heroes of Ukraine posthumously honored for courage during the Revolution of Dignity;

▪️ people deprived of liberty due to armed aggression against Ukraine;

▪️ military personnel released from captivity;

▪️ parents raising a seriously ill child without a disability;

▪️ those caring for a seriously ill family member;

▪️ guardians of a person recognized as legally incapacitated;

▪️ those who have a spouse with a disability of group III;

▪️ people caring for a relative of the 2nd or 3rd degree of kinship with a disability;

▪️ parents who independently raise a child under 18 years old;

▪️ school teachers;

▪️ people after a one-year contract aged 18–25.

If the deferral was not extended automatically, this may mean that:

- the basis does not belong to the categories for which auto-extension is provided;

- the information in the state registers is missing or outdated.

In such a case, it is necessary to contact the ASC and submit documents to confirm the right to a deferral.

You can check the deferral status in the "Reserve+" app — after automatic extension, the user receives a corresponding notification, and the new validity period is displayed in the electronic military registration document.

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