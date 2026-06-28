Landscape Alley vs Parking: Kyiv Residents Demand to Ban Construction

The authors of the petition propose to preserve the green zone and abandon the development of the territory, which partially belongs to protected and heritage protection zones.

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A petition No. 14332 appeared on the Kyiv City State Administration website calling for no parking lot to be built on Landscape Alley and to consider alternative options for landscaping the green zone.

The petition text states that recently the Kyiv City Council made a decision to change the land use designation of a plot of about 4 hectares on the lower terrace of Landscape Alley for possible construction. The authors of the appeal believe that this decision contradicts environmental protection and heritage protection restrictions.

In particular, it is noted that the territory houses the archaeological monument "Old Kyiv Hill," and part of the plot is included in the UNESCO buffer protection zone. It is also emphasized that it is part of the green zone "Landscape Alley," the area of which, according to the authors, cannot be reduced due to development plans.

The petition stresses that placing a parking lot can alternatively be implemented on other plots, including the site of the unfinished building of the I. Karpenko-Karyi University or by reconstructing Lviv Square with the arrangement of underground parking spaces. The authors also believe that refusing the new parking lot will not reduce the load on the city center, as increasing the number of parking spaces may stimulate additional demand for car use.

The initiators propose to preserve Landscape Alley as a green zone in its current form, improve the territory, increase the number of trees, and install modern art objects, refusing large-scale development.

Among the petition's demands are the return of the land use designation of the plot at 12–14 Kyianivskyi Lane to "for the operation and maintenance of green plantations," as well as preventing the submission for voting of decisions that provide for the development of this territory.

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