The Judicial and Legal Newspaper launched an English version of the website

Read legal news now in English on the English version of the Judicial and Legal Newspaper website.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The leading Ukrainian legal media "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" (SUD.UA) is expanding and reaching out to an international audience: from now on, readers have access to the English version of the website.

This means that news from Ukraine about judicial practice and legislation will become available to the world.

To view the English version, simply select the desired language at the top of the website.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.