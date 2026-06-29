In Cherkasy region, a woman will be tried for illegally receiving almost 310,000 UAH in state aid

The accused left the city of Cherkasy but continued to declare residence at an address in the regional center and received assistance.

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In the Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to court against a 40-year-old woman accused of embezzling budget funds through fraud committed under martial law conditions.

According to the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, in 2019 the woman applied to the Department of Social Policy of the Cherkasy City Council with statements to be registered as an internally displaced person from Donetsk and to receive monthly targeted assistance to cover living expenses, including payment for housing and communal services.

Subsequently, the accused left the city of Cherkasy but continued to declare residence at an address in the regional center. From January 2020 to June 2024, she submitted knowingly false information about her actual place of residence, which became the basis for unjustified receipt of state assistance.

As a result of these actions, the woman illegally obtained funds from the state budget amounting to almost 310,000 UAH.

Now the woman faces punishment in the form of a fine ranging from four thousand to eight thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

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