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Illegally credited 'combat' pay over 1 million UAH: military unit officials to be prosecuted

23:48, 29 June 2026
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The court has currently imposed preventive measures in the form of detention with the alternative of bail.
Illegally credited 'combat' pay over 1 million UAH: military unit officials to be prosecuted
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Law enforcement officers have sent an indictment to the court against the former commander of a military unit and his deputy – the chief of staff. Acting in collusion, they ensured the unjustified accrual and payment of additional monetary rewards to two subordinate servicemen for alleged direct participation in combat operations in the Donetsk region as part of unofficial mobile fire groups. This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sphere of the Eastern Region.

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To carry out the illegal intent, the chief of staff knowingly submitted false information in reports on the completion of combat missions, which served as the basis for the additional rewards. In turn, the military unit commander, fully aware of the lack of legal grounds for such payments, issued relevant orders and gave oral instructions for further processing of fictitious documents.

Thus, from May 2024 to June 2025, false information about the servicemen's presence in combat zones in the Donetsk region was systematically entered into official documents. In reality, they did not directly participate in combat operations or national security and defense measures and during the specified periods were located in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Mykolaiv regions, performing official duties unrelated to combat activities.

As a result of the illegal actions of the accused, the servicemen were unjustifiably credited and paid additional monetary rewards totaling over 1.055 million UAH.

At the prosecutor's request, the court imposed preventive measures in the form of detention with the alternative of bail: 1,064,960 UAH for the former military unit commander and 499,200 UAH for the chief of staff. The latter has already posted the bail set by the court. Additionally, at the prosecutor's request, the accused's property was seized.

Meanwhile, the former military unit commander is already accused in another criminal proceeding. In May 2026, an indictment was sent to the court against him and two subordinate servicemen under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, from May to October 2025, they embezzled nearly 20,000 liters of the military unit's fuel and lubricants worth about 1 million UAH.

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