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In Mykolaiv region, a mother was looking for “brides” for her disabled daughter: asking $3,000 for a sham marriage

07:36, 30 June 2026
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Military conscripts were promised the opportunity to legally leave the country after entering into a sham marriage.
In Mykolaiv region, a mother was looking for “brides” for her disabled daughter: asking $3,000 for a sham marriage
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In Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme of illegal transfer of a military conscript across the state border through the conclusion of a sham marriage.

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According to the investigation, a 55-year-old woman together with her 37-year-old disabled daughter organized illegal earnings, valuing their services at $3,000.

As reported by the police, the organizer found a military conscript among acquaintances and offered him to enter into a sham marriage with her daughter, who has a disability group III. According to the investigation, the woman convinced the client that after registering the marriage, he would be able to legally accompany his disabled wife when crossing the state border.

After the state registration of the marriage and receiving the marriage certificate, the women received the agreed $3,000 from the man. Immediately after the transfer of funds, law enforcement officers detained both suspects under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The women were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine for mercenary motives. The article provides for up to nine years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The court chose a preventive measure for both suspects in the form of night house arrest for two months.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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