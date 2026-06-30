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In the heat, bacteria multiply in food within 1–2 hours: how to avoid food poisoning

07:18, 30 June 2026
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Which foods spoil fastest in summer and what rules to follow during a picnic.
In the heat, bacteria multiply in food within 1–2 hours: how to avoid food poisoning
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Summer outdoor recreation can end not only with pleasant impressions but also with food poisoning if basic safety rules are not followed. In hot weather, food spoils quickly and bacteria multiply actively, so even a regular picnic requires special attention to food storage, hygiene, and preparation. Experts have reminded which rules should be followed to reduce the risk of acute intestinal infections and make the rest safe for the whole family.

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How to properly transport and store food

Meat, fish, dairy products, and ready meals are recommended to be transported only in cooler bags or thermal bags with cold accumulators. In addition, food should not be left under direct sunlight, as high temperatures significantly accelerate spoilage.

Why it is important to maintain hygiene

Before preparing and consuming food, it is necessary to wash hands thoroughly or use antiseptic. It is equally important to monitor the cleanliness of dishes, knives, cutting boards, and other kitchen utensils to prevent dangerous bacteria from getting into the food.

Raw and ready-made foods should be stored separately

Separate knives, boards, and containers should be used for raw meat and ready meals. This helps avoid cross-contamination of foods, which is one of the common causes of food poisoning.

Meat, fish, and poultry must be thoroughly cooked

Undercooked or insufficiently cooked meat, poultry, or fish may contain dangerous bacteria. Before consumption, it is necessary to ensure that the products are fully cooked.

Mayonnaise salads should not be prepared in advance

In hot weather, such dishes spoil quickly. It is recommended to prepare them immediately before consumption or store only in a chilled state.

Use only safe water

For drinking, washing vegetables and fruits, as well as cooking, bottled or guaranteed safe water should be used.

How long can ready meals be stored in the heat

At temperatures above +30 °C, bacteria can multiply actively within 1–2 hours. If ready meals have been left without cooling for a long time, it is better to refuse to consume them.

What to do if symptoms of food poisoning appear

If nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or fever occur after eating, medical help should be sought immediately.

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasizes that following these simple rules will help avoid food poisoning and acute intestinal infections, and summer outdoor recreation will leave only pleasant impressions.

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