Military personnel will be paid up to UAH 100,000 for captured occupiers: what the Cabinet resolution provides

Military personnel will be paid up to UAH 100,000 for capturing occupiers and UAH 15,000 for destroying enemy personnel — the Ministry of Defense explained who is entitled to additional rewards, when they will be paid, and under what conditions.

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Ukrainian military personnel will have the right to additional monetary rewards for eliminating Russian troops or capturing the enemy. These payments are introduced as part of the first stage of the Defense Forces transformation. The Ministry of Defense explained the exact amounts allocated for defenders for destroying enemy personnel and capturing occupiers.

Payments to military personnel for destroying an occupier or taking them prisoner

According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution dated June 12, 2026, No. 768, military personnel may receive the following additional rewards:

100,000 UAH – for capturing an enemy serviceman;

15,000 UAH – for destroying enemy personnel.

If several military personnel capture an enemy, the amount of 100,000 UAH is distributed proportionally among them.

At the same time, 15,000 UAH for a destroyed enemy soldier in a shooting or hand-to-hand combat is paid upon confirmation with appropriate video evidence.

When rewards for destroying the enemy or capturing prisoners are paid

These additional monetary rewards are paid based on the order of the military unit commander together with the main monetary allowance.

The order is issued by the 5th day of the current month for the previous month, and payment is made by the 20th day of the same month.

New contracts: service terms

Note that the first stage of the Defense Forces transformation also provides the opportunity to sign contracts with clear service terms:

Infantry-assault – 14 months for civilians, 10 months for active military personnel, and 6+ months for military personnel discharged during the special period;

Combat – 24 months;

Basic – 24 months.

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