Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls: residents of Kyiv and several regions warned about bad weather

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned about deteriorating weather conditions.

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On July 20, thunderstorms will cover most regions of Ukraine, with hail and strong wind gusts forecasted in several regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to meteorologists' forecasts, in the coming hours and until the end of July 19, thunderstorms, occasional hail, and wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in the Kyiv region. Level I danger (yellow) has been announced.

On July 20, thunderstorms are forecasted in most regions of Ukraine. Exceptions will be the eastern and southeastern regions, and during the day – most western regions.

In the northern, central, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, hail with a diameter of 6–19 mm and wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in some places. Thunderstorms are also forecasted in Kyiv. Level I danger (yellow) has been announced for these areas.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns that adverse weather conditions may complicate the work of energy, construction, and utility enterprises, as well as affect transport movement.

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