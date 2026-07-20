Spain became the 2026 Football World Champion – Argentina lost in overtime

The fate of the match was decided by the only goal scored in extra time.

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The Spanish national team won the 2026 Football World Cup title by defeating the reigning champion — Argentina — in the final. The fate of the match was decided by the only goal scored in extra time.

Argentina reached the final after defeating England, while Spain knocked out France in the semifinals and reached the World Cup final for the first time since 2010.

For Spain, this is their first World Cup title in 16 years. The team last won in 2010, after which they once failed to advance from the group stage and twice were eliminated in the round of 16.

The extra time goal brought the title to Spain

In extra time, Spain immediately created a dangerous moment — in the 96th minute, Nico Williams sent the ball into the net, but the referee canceled the goal due to a foul by Mikel Merino.

The winning goal was scored in the 106th minute. Nico Williams headed the ball to Ferran Torres, who delivered an accurate strike to bring victory to Spain — 1:0.

In the 114th minute, Torres scored a second goal, but it was disallowed for offside.

2026 World Cup Final

Spain — Argentina — 1:0 (after extra time)

Goal: Torres, 106th minute.

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