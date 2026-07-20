  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained when a legal aid agreement confirms a lawyer's authority

09:55, 20 July 2026 339
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A legal aid agreement can confirm a lawyer's authority even if the power of attorney does not confirm representation in the relevant instance.
The Supreme Court explained when a legal aid agreement confirms a lawyer's authority
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Commercial Cassation Court as part of the Supreme Court clarified an important procedural aspect of confirming a lawyer’s authority. The court concluded that a legal aid agreement together with a valid certificate of the right to practice law can confirm the representative’s authority, even if the power of attorney itself does not confirm representation in the relevant judicial instance. At the same time, the court applied a legal conclusion previously formulated by the united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The dispute arose after the commercial court denied the plaintiff’s claim to recognize the lease agreement for a land plot for the construction of a residential complex as concluded. This decision was appealed, but the appellate commercial court returned the appeal before the appellate proceedings were opened.

The appellate court reasoned that the power of attorney attached to the appeal was issued for representing the client’s interests in the court of first instance and therefore did not confirm the lawyer’s authority in the appellate court. Consequently, the court concluded that there was no proper confirmation of the representative’s authority and returned the appeal.

In the cassation appeal, the applicant stated that along with the appeal, not only the power of attorney but also the legal aid agreement and a valid certificate of the right to practice law were submitted. Moreover, the agreement itself provided the lawyer with the authority to file an appeal, but the appellate court did not evaluate this document at all.

Position of the Commercial Cassation Court

The Commercial Cassation Court agreed with the arguments of the cassation appeal.

The court recalled that part four of Article 60 of the Commercial Procedural Code defines the documents that confirm a lawyer’s authority. At the same time, the absence of a direct mention of a legal aid agreement in this provision does not mean that such an agreement cannot certify the representative’s authority.

Referring to the legal conclusion of the united chamber of the Cassation Civil Court dated January 20, 2025, the Supreme Court noted that a legal aid agreement, in systemic connection with Article 26 of the Law "On Advocacy and Advocacy Activity," is also a document that certifies a lawyer’s authority. In the presence of a valid certificate of the right to practice law, such an agreement can be proper confirmation of the representative’s authority even when the power of attorney does not confirm representation specifically in the relevant judicial instance. The Commercial Cassation Court has already applied a similar approach in its ruling dated April 9, 2025, in case No. 916/1092/24.

After examining the case materials, the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court established that the legal aid agreement and the certificate of the right to practice law were attached to the appeal, but the appellate court did not evaluate these documents.

According to the Supreme Court, the failure to consider this evidence led to the incorrect application of procedural law norms. The appellate court prematurely concluded the absence of confirmation of the lawyer’s authority, not taking into account the Supreme Court’s legal position on the possibility of confirming such authority by a legal aid agreement.

What the Supreme Court decided

The Commercial Cassation Court partially satisfied the cassation appeal, canceled the appellate commercial court’s ruling on returning the appeal, and sent the case back to the same court to decide on opening appellate proceedings.

Thus, in case No. 904/3866/25, the Supreme Court confirmed that courts cannot disregard a legal aid agreement if it contains the lawyer’s authority to represent the client. In the presence of such an agreement and a valid lawyer’s certificate, the power of attorney alone, which does not confirm representation specifically in the relevant judicial instance, is not an unconditional basis for returning an appeal.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 8k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 6k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 6k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 12k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 26k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

300 Electricians, Plumbers, and Welders Must Be Ready 24/7 to Eliminate the Consequences of Attacks: The Cabinet of Ministers Launches New Rules

This mechanism is provided by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 909, which introduces a two-year experiment to form national recovery brigades.

After a Report of Domestic Violence, Social Services Will Be Required to Assess Risks to Children in These Families.

The state has finally recognised the "invisible" victims of domestic violence: a new initiative compels the system to acknowledge that a threat in the family is a threat to the child at home.

The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

The Committee on Law Enforcement Activities supported bill 15260, which grants the National Police the right to identify unjustified assets and collect evidence for their recovery by the state revenue.

NBU Eases Restrictions for Carriers: How Ukrainian Operators Will Pay Customs Fees in the EU

Logistics without borders: The National Bank adapts currency regulation to the new European Union rules.

Inheritance or Criminal Case: Why You Cannot Withdraw Money from a Deceased Relative's Card

Many mistakenly believe that if they know the PIN code or have the card in hand, they can freely withdraw funds.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]