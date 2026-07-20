Drivers can be fined for transporting a child without a car seat: what drivers need to know

Who can be held responsible, when a car seat is mandatory, and what penalties threaten for violating child transportation rules.

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Child safety in a car depends not only on the driver’s attentiveness but also on compliance with established transportation rules. The use of a child car seat or booster is a mandatory legal requirement for most children, and ignoring it can cost the driver a fine. At the same time, a properly selected and installed child restraint system significantly reduces the risk of death or serious injury in the event of a traffic accident. We explain which child transportation rules apply in Ukraine in 2026, what fines are imposed for violations, and what happens if the administrative penalty is not paid.

Why the use of a car seat is mandatory

Using a car seat when transporting a child guarantees their safety. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a properly installed child car seat reduces the likelihood of infant death by about 70%, and for older children by 54–80%.

It is precisely to reduce child injuries and fatalities on the roads that Ukraine has introduced administrative responsibility for violating child transportation rules.

What child transportation rules apply in 2026

Ukraine’s traffic rules stipulate that children under 150 cm in height must be transported only using special child restraint systems that allow the child to be properly secured with standard seat belts. This refers to car seats or boosters selected according to the child’s age, height, and weight.

The rules also establish specific requirements for transporting children in the front seat of a vehicle. Children under 3 years old are allowed to be transported in the front only in a child seat installed rear-facing and only if the front airbag is deactivated.

Once a child reaches 150 cm in height or can safely use the vehicle’s standard seat belts, the use of a child car seat is no longer mandatory.

For which violations can a driver be fined

On October 9, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada amended the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to establish responsibility for violating child transportation rules.

Such violations include transporting children under 150 cm in height or under 12 years of age without using special child restraint systems (car seats or boosters) that allow the child to be properly secured with seat belts.

The driver of the vehicle is responsible for compliance with these rules.

At the same time, the legislation defines that in this case, a vehicle includes all types of cars, motorcycles, trams, trolleybuses, tractors, and other self-propelled machines.

What is the fine for transporting a child without a car seat in 2026

According to part 10 of article 121 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, violating child transportation rules results in a fine imposed on the driver in the amount of 30 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

In 2026, this amounts to 510 hryvnias.

If a driver is held liable again within a year for the same violation, the fine increases to 50 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens — 850 hryvnias.

When the fine must be paid and what happens if it is not paid

The fine must be paid within 15 days from the date the ruling is issued.

If this is not done within the established period, the ruling on the administrative penalty is sent to the state enforcement service for compulsory execution.

In this case, the fine amount doubles. In addition, the state enforcement service charges an enforcement fee for opening enforcement proceedings.

After enforcement proceedings are opened, the state executor may also apply legally provided enforcement measures, including seizing the debtor’s accounts.

Why you should not neglect the car seat

A child car seat is primarily a means of protection, not a comfort element. In a traffic accident, a properly installed child restraint system significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death of the child, so its use is not only a legal requirement but also one of the most important elements of a safe trip.

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