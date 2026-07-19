A temporary ground-level pedestrian crossing is being arranged near the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv

The temporary crossing is being arranged near a public transport stop.

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The Kyiv City State Administration reported that due to damage to the underground pedestrian crossing near the Lukianivska metro station caused by enemy shelling, a temporary ground-level pedestrian crossing is being arranged to ensure safe pedestrian movement.

“At the first stage, it will operate as an uncontrolled crossing.

The installation of a temporary traffic light requires additional time due to the mounting of consoles and connection to the power supply.

Preparatory work is currently underway,” the statement said.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that after coordinating the traffic organization scheme with the Kyiv Patrol Police Department, road markings will be applied and road signs 5.38 “Pedestrian Crossing” will be installed.

After the completion of the console installation and power connection, the temporary crossing will become regulated.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration noted that the temporary crossing is being arranged near a public transport stop.

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