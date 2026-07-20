NBU Eases Restrictions for Carriers: How Ukrainian Operators Will Pay Customs Fees in the EU

Logistics without borders: The National Bank adapts currency regulation to the new European Union rules.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The National Bank of Ukraine has taken another step within the strategy of easing currency restrictions. From 15 July, Resolution No. 79 came into effect, allowing international carriers to make cross-border transfers to pay customs fees in EU countries. This decision became necessary after the European Union abolished exemptions on parcels valued up to 150 euros.

The basic NBU Board Resolution No. 18 dated 24 February 2022, which became the foundation of the banking system’s operation during the special period, has undergone over a hundred changes. The latest easing — Resolution No. 79 — is an example of the regulator’s response to external challenges.

The relevant changes became necessary because from 1 July, the Council of the European Union abolished the duty exemption on parcels valued up to 150 euros. Previously, such shipments went through a simplified procedure without fees. Now, a fixed duty for each product category has been introduced.

Without the right for Ukrainian carriers to pay these fees directly abroad in foreign currency, the delivery of goods to the EU would have been blocked or would have fallen on European recipients, which would reduce the competitiveness of Ukrainian goods.

According to Articles 7, 15, and 56 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine," the regulator is empowered to determine the specifics of the currency market during wartime. The new easing focuses on item 14 of Resolution No. 18, which contains an exhaustive list of exceptions to the prohibition on cross-border transfers of currency values.

Resolution No. 79 expanded the circle of entities that can use the new currency transfer mechanism.

While previously certain norms mainly concerned designated postal operators, now the right to conduct such operations has also been granted to express carriers and other international transport carriers.

Effectively, the National Bank extended the so-called "currency immunity" to a much broader segment of the logistics market, including not only state but also private international delivery operators. This should simplify the settlement of international transportation payments and ensure equal conditions for all market participants.

The document also defined which currency payments are allowed under the new mechanism.

The National Bank supplemented item 14 of the resolution with a new sub-item 64, granting postal operators, express carriers, and other international transport carriers the right to transfer currency abroad to pay customs fees, taxes and charges, logistics and administrative payments, as well as customs clearance fees.

At the same time, such operations are allowed only if they are directly related to the import of international postal or express shipments into Ukraine or their transportation from other countries, and payment for delivery services is credited to the accounts of these companies opened in Ukrainian banks.

Permitted payment methods:

Direct transfer (including advance payments) to the postal operator of a member country of the Universal Postal Union. Transfer to accredited legal entities in the EU or the USA that collect such payments. Providing a monetary deposit (guarantee for payment). Reimbursement of expenses to foreign carriers who have already paid these amounts on behalf of the Ukrainian operator.

An important nuance is that these operations (including transfers of monetary deposits and reimbursement of expenses) are not subject to the requirements of item 89 of section IX of Regulation No. 5. This means carriers are not restricted by the strict rule of using purchased currency within two working days, which significantly facilitates the planning of logistics chains and the provision of deposits.

The NBU notes that a similar regime for payments to the USA has been in effect since September 2025. Resolution No. 79 synchronises the rules of operation in the European direction with those already tested in settlements with American customs authorities.

"Judicial-Legal Newspaper" recently raised the issue of currency restrictions for Ukrainians abroad. Today, many of our compatriots who, due to the full-scale invasion, are outside the country, continue to work for the Ukrainian economy, paying taxes to the budget. However, they remain hostages of the currency restrictions introduced in the first days of the full-scale invasion. The editorial office sent an official appeal to the National Bank of Ukraine.

In the request, we emphasised the need to revise limits on cashless payments for individuals abroad and to differentiate limits depending on the intended purpose.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.