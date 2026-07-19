The US May Permanently Abolish Clock Changes — Will Daylight Saving Time Become Permanent

If the initiative is finally approved, Americans will no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.

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The US is approaching a possible abandonment of the traditional clock changes in spring and autumn. The House of Representatives has approved a bill that provides for the introduction of permanent daylight saving time and the abolition of seasonal time changes. Despite strong support from the majority of lawmakers and backing from the White House, the final adoption of the document is not yet guaranteed — it may face serious opposition in the Senate.

The House of Representatives supported abolishing clock changes

The US House of Representatives voted for the Sunshine Protection Act, which provides for the country to switch to permanent daylight saving time and abolish the twice-yearly clock changes.

Why the US wants to abandon seasonal clock changes

Supporters of the bill argue that the practice of changing clocks has long lost its relevance and causes more inconvenience than benefit.

The initiative is especially actively supported by states whose economies largely depend on tourism, recreation, the restaurant business, and other sectors for which an additional hour of daylight in the evening can positively affect economic activity.

In their opinion, legislation should correspond to modern living conditions, and abandoning seasonal time changes would be a more practical solution.

Arguments presented by opponents of the bill

At the same time, there is no unified position in Congress regarding this initiative.

Some lawmakers, particularly representatives from states with developed agriculture, fear that a later sunrise in winter will complicate farmers' work.

There are also concerns about possible negative impacts on public health and safety. Critics emphasize that in winter, people, especially children, will spend more time commuting to schools and work in the dark, which may affect safety, sleep patterns, and mental health.

Supporters refer to surveys and medical studies

During the bill’s discussion, its supporters stated that according to sociological surveys, only about 12% of Americans want to keep the current system of seasonal clock changes.

They also claim that clock changes are linked to an increase in heart attacks and strokes.

Despite these arguments, nearly a hundred lawmakers supporting the opposition political force voted against the document.

Will daylight saving time become permanent in the US?

Discussions about abandoning seasonal clock changes have been ongoing in the US for many years.

Supporters of the bill believe that after the successful vote in the House of Representatives, there is a real chance to finally abolish clock changes.

However, the bill’s prospects in the Senate remain uncertain.

According to sources in Congress, there is no unified position among senators regarding the switch to permanent daylight saving time. Some influential lawmakers oppose the initiative, so the bill’s vote may be postponed.

Senate leadership also acknowledges that the issue remains controversial and sparks debates in various regions of the country.

Thus, even after approval by the House of Representatives, the bill still has to be considered by the Senate. Only after that can it become law, permanently abolishing the practice of seasonal clock changes in the US.

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