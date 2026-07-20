The Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Strategy to counter fraud until 2028: what it entails

The document clearly defines the goals and tasks of state bodies in the field of combating fraud and corruption, as well as conflicts of interest.

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The Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Strategy to counter fraud and other violations to protect the financial interests of Ukraine and the European Union, and also approved an action plan for its implementation for the period until 2028.

The strategy defines the principles, priorities, and main directions of state policy in the field of prevention, detection, investigation, and elimination of the consequences of fraud and other violations affecting the financial interests of Ukraine and the EU.

The adoption of this Strategy is an important step towards fulfilling Ukraine’s obligations as a candidate country for EU membership and ensuring transparent use of international assistance.

What does the Strategy entail?

The document clearly defines the goals and tasks of state bodies in the field of combating:

fraud and corruption;

conflicts of interest;

double financing of projects;

any other illegal activities that harm the budgets of Ukraine and the EU.

New approaches will help not only to promptly detect and investigate offenses but also effectively prevent them and hold the guilty legally accountable.

The action plan for implementing the Strategy is planned for 2026–2028.

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