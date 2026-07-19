A major outage occurred in ChatGPT's operation

ChatGPT experienced a global outage.

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On Sunday, July 19, users worldwide massively reported disruptions in ChatGPT’s operation.

Users reported incorrect functioning of the website and the application.

It was noted that for some time projects were not displayed on the site, and the AI itself gave errors when performing tasks.

Recall, on July 19 users worldwide massively reported disruptions in Facebook and Instagram’s operation.

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