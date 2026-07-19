  1. Society
  2. / In Ukraine

What the childcare allowance for children under one year can be spent on and when it is assigned

23:57, 19 July 2026 52
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
When the right to payment arises, the deadlines for applying, and what the state assistance can be spent on.
What the childcare allowance for children under one year can be spent on and when it is assigned
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Legislation defines from which day the childcare allowance for children under one year old is assigned, the deadlines for applying for it, and in which cases the payment can be received by another legal representative of the child. It also establishes the procedure for payment in case of a late application and the list of goods and services for which the state assistance can be used. We explain when the right to assistance arises, under what conditions it is assigned, and how the received funds can be used.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

From which day the childcare allowance for children under one year is assigned

The childcare allowance for children under one year old is assigned from the day following the expiration of the medical certificate or after the completion of pregnancy and childbirth benefits.

It is assigned until the child reaches one year of age and is paid through the month in which the child turns one year old, inclusive.

At the same time, an application for such assistance can be submitted no later than the last day of the sixth month after the child reaches one year of age. In this case, the right to the allowance is preserved.

Who can receive assistance in exceptional cases

The legislation provides an exception when the allowance is assigned to another legal representative of the child.

In such a case, if a person has acquired the right to represent the child’s interests according to the law, confirmed by documents, the allowance is assigned from the day this right arises.

At the same time, this rule does not apply to foster parents, guardian parents, and representatives of institutions performing the functions of guardians or custodians.

From what date can the allowance be assigned

In all cases, the childcare allowance for children under one year old is assigned no earlier than January 1, 2026.

Will funds be paid if applying late

If a person applies for the allowance after the right to it has arisen, the payment is made in a lump sum.

In this case, funds are paid in the amount determined for each month, starting from the month the right to the allowance arose and up to the month the child reaches one year of age, inclusive.

What the allowance funds can be spent on

The recipient of the allowance must use the received funds exclusively for cashless payment of goods and services from legal entities and individual entrepreneurs registered according to the law, whose acquiring bank has established the corresponding Merchant Category Codes (MCC).

In particular, funds can be spent on:

  • children’s clothing (MCC 5641);
  • family clothing (MCC 5651);
  • purchases in grocery stores and supermarkets (MCC 5411);
  • dairy products (MCC 5451);
  • pharmacy goods (MCC 5912);
  • sports goods (MCC 5941);
  • books (MCC 5942);
  • toys (MCC 5945);
  • visits to museums and exhibitions (MCC 7991);
  • general practitioner services (MCC 8011);
  • hospital services (MCC 8062);
  • childcare services (MCC 8351).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 9k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 24k
The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 5k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 4k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 3k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Square meters at the expense of neighbors: when the court will force to return common property, and when it will allow reconstruction

The Supreme Court confirmed that an apartment owner cannot increase its area at the expense of the attic without the consent of all co-owners of the building, and the state registration of such an expansion may be canceled.

Illegal Mobilisation in One Day: How Courts Cancel Conscription Orders

Top 5 court decisions of July: cancellation of Territorial Recruitment Centre's fines and restoration of the rights of conscripts.

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The ECHR Found the Trial of a Police Officer Unfair Due to Unexamined Arguments about Bribery Provocation

The judges did not clarify whether the applicant was incited to commit the crime, despite his raising such arguments at all stages of the proceedings.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]