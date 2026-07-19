What the childcare allowance for children under one year can be spent on and when it is assigned

When the right to payment arises, the deadlines for applying, and what the state assistance can be spent on.

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Legislation defines from which day the childcare allowance for children under one year old is assigned, the deadlines for applying for it, and in which cases the payment can be received by another legal representative of the child. It also establishes the procedure for payment in case of a late application and the list of goods and services for which the state assistance can be used. We explain when the right to assistance arises, under what conditions it is assigned, and how the received funds can be used.

From which day the childcare allowance for children under one year is assigned

The childcare allowance for children under one year old is assigned from the day following the expiration of the medical certificate or after the completion of pregnancy and childbirth benefits.

It is assigned until the child reaches one year of age and is paid through the month in which the child turns one year old, inclusive.

At the same time, an application for such assistance can be submitted no later than the last day of the sixth month after the child reaches one year of age. In this case, the right to the allowance is preserved.

Who can receive assistance in exceptional cases

The legislation provides an exception when the allowance is assigned to another legal representative of the child.

In such a case, if a person has acquired the right to represent the child’s interests according to the law, confirmed by documents, the allowance is assigned from the day this right arises.

At the same time, this rule does not apply to foster parents, guardian parents, and representatives of institutions performing the functions of guardians or custodians.

From what date can the allowance be assigned

In all cases, the childcare allowance for children under one year old is assigned no earlier than January 1, 2026.

Will funds be paid if applying late

If a person applies for the allowance after the right to it has arisen, the payment is made in a lump sum.

In this case, funds are paid in the amount determined for each month, starting from the month the right to the allowance arose and up to the month the child reaches one year of age, inclusive.

What the allowance funds can be spent on

The recipient of the allowance must use the received funds exclusively for cashless payment of goods and services from legal entities and individual entrepreneurs registered according to the law, whose acquiring bank has established the corresponding Merchant Category Codes (MCC).

In particular, funds can be spent on:

children’s clothing (MCC 5641);

family clothing (MCC 5651);

purchases in grocery stores and supermarkets (MCC 5411);

dairy products (MCC 5451);

pharmacy goods (MCC 5912);

sports goods (MCC 5941);

books (MCC 5942);

toys (MCC 5945);

visits to museums and exhibitions (MCC 7991);

general practitioner services (MCC 8011);

hospital services (MCC 8062);

childcare services (MCC 8351).

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