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The goat injured a man and sent him to the hospital — the court made a decision regarding the animal's owner

16:26, 20 July 2026 200
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The goat struck the victim, causing him to be hospitalized with a closed intra-articular fracture of the left tibia with displacement.
The goat injured a man and sent him to the hospital — the court made a decision regarding the animal's owner
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The Kryvyi Rih District Court obliged the owner of the goat from Dnipropetrovsk region to pay the victim over 85 thousand hryvnias in compensation. The animal, which was unattended, attacked the man and caused him a leg fracture.

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Circumstances of the case 

As stated in the case materials No. 177/547/26, the incident occurred in the autumn of 2025 in one of the villages of Kryvyi Rih district. According to the case materials, two goats were roaming the streets without the owner’s supervision. One of them struck the man, causing him to be hospitalized.

The victim was diagnosed with a closed intra-articular fracture of the left tibia with displacement. The man underwent surgery to install metal structures, after which he underwent prolonged treatment and rehabilitation.

After the incident, the victim’s wife contacted the police. The animal owner was held administratively liable and fined.

Later, the man filed a lawsuit demanding compensation of 250 thousand hryvnias for material damage and 200 thousand hryvnias for moral damages. At the time of filing the lawsuit, he had spent about 16 thousand hryvnias on treatment.

What the court decided

The court noted that due to the nature of the injury, the man will also require further treatment, including surgery to remove the metal structures and postoperative recovery.

By court decision, the animal owner must pay the victim over 15 thousand hryvnias for material damage — funds already spent on treatment — as well as 70 thousand hryvnias for moral damages.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper"the Ternivskyi City Court of Dnipropetrovsk region partially satisfied a claim for compensation of moral and material damages caused by the death of a toy terrier dog due to an attack by a Laika dog. 

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