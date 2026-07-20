Electricity debts increase automatically: what happens if you don't pay the bill by the 20th

In case of prolonged non-payment, electricity supply may be disconnected and the debt recovered through court.

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After the 20th day of the month following the billing month, an unpaid electricity bill is considered overdue debt. In this case, inflation losses and 3% annual interest may be added to the debt amount.

"Cherkasyenergozbut" reported that from July 1, such charges are automatically applied to all consumers who have overdue debt for the entire period of its existence.

The amount of additional charges depends on the debt amount and the length of the overdue period. For example, if the debt is 1000 hryvnias, the sum of inflation losses and 3% annual interest can reach about 150 hryvnias. If the debt is not repaid, the amount of charges continues to increase.

The company also reminded that in case of accumulating debt, the supplier has the right to disconnect the electricity supply. To restore it, it is necessary to fully pay off the debt, pay for disconnection and reconnection services, and then wait for the electricity supply to be restored within three to five working days.

If the debt recovery issue is resolved in court, court costs may also be added to the debt amount.

To avoid such consequences, energy providers recommend regularly checking the account status through a personal account, Telegram bot, supplier’s website, or Consumer Service Center.

In case of financial difficulties, consumers are advised to contact the electricity supplier to settle the debt issue. This can help avoid additional charges, court proceedings, and electricity disconnection.

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