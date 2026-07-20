  1. In Ukraine

Single father will lose deferment after the child turns 18: studying in college will not help

16:08, 20 July 2026 308
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Does the education of an adult child affect the single father's right to deferment and when an exception is possible.
Single father will lose deferment after the child turns 18: studying in college will not help
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Many single fathers who use the right to deferment from mobilization worry about what will happen after their child reaches adulthood. This issue is especially relevant for those whose children continue their education in colleges or higher education institutions after school. However, current legislation clearly defines when this right ends, and the mere fact of an adult child studying does not allow the deferment to be maintained.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Does a father who raises a child alone have the right to deferment?

General mobilization of citizens liable for military service is ongoing in Ukraine. The law provides a number of grounds on which certain categories of people may receive a deferment from conscription.

One such ground is the sole upbringing of a minor child. Therefore, single fathers who raise a child under 18 years old without the other parent have the right to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

What will happen to the deferment after the child turns 18?

For example, a father is raising a daughter alone, who after finishing school enrolled in college. After she turns 18, the question naturally arises whether the deferment from mobilization will remain valid since the child continues studying.

The answer is unequivocal: after the child turns 18, the right to such deferment ends.

As soon as the child turns 18, they legally acquire the status of an adult. From that moment, the legal basis for granting a deferment to a father who raised a minor child alone ceases to apply.

Accordingly, the territorial recruitment and social support center will cancel the deferment granted on this basis.

Does studying in college or university affect the deferment?

Continuing education of an adult child in college, university, or another educational institution does not grant the right to extend the deferment.

Current legislation links this guarantee exclusively to the sole upbringing of a minor child. After the child reaches 18 years of age, this ground ends regardless of whether the child continues studying.

When can the deferment be retained after the child turns 18?

There is an exception to this rule.

The right to deferment may remain valid if the adult child is a person with a disability of group I or II and requires constant care from the father.

In other cases, the child reaching 18 years of age is grounds for terminating the deferment, even if they continue studying in college or higher education institutions.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 9k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 7k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 14k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 8k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 5k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 27k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

A psychiatric diagnosis alone is not enough: in which cases the court recognizes a person as legally incapable

Recognition of a person as legally incapable is one of the most serious court decisions in civil law, as after it the person effectively loses the ability to independently manage their property, enter into contracts, and make legally significant decisions.

NBU Identified 16 Signs of Suspicious Transactions: Which Card Payments May Fall Under Financial Monitoring

The NBU proposes to introduce new rules for monitoring payment transactions: the draft regulation obliges banks and payment institutions to implement client behavior analysis systems for timely detection of suspicious transactions.

Sponsor Seeks to Recover 2.5 Million UAH from Hockey Club Due to Delay of Championship: The Supreme Court Sends Case for Retrial.

Because the Ukrainian Hockey Championship did not start on time, the sponsor had the opportunity to reclaim 2.5 million hryvnias of the advance payment. The Supreme Court did not support the decision to recover 9.5 million UAH from the company in favour of the hockey club.

Your Account Might Have Been Compromised: Key Evidence to Preserve for Court and Police

Unauthorized access to an account can lead not only to loss of control over the profile but also to fraud.

The Wife of the Deceased Soldier Registered Another Child Under His Name: The Soldier's Mother Challenged the Paternity Record in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court confirmed that the mother of the deceased man has the right to challenge his paternity if it is proven that during his lifetime he was unaware of being listed as the father on the child's birth record.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]