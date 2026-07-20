Single father will lose deferment after the child turns 18: studying in college will not help

Does the education of an adult child affect the single father's right to deferment and when an exception is possible.

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Many single fathers who use the right to deferment from mobilization worry about what will happen after their child reaches adulthood. This issue is especially relevant for those whose children continue their education in colleges or higher education institutions after school. However, current legislation clearly defines when this right ends, and the mere fact of an adult child studying does not allow the deferment to be maintained.

Does a father who raises a child alone have the right to deferment?

General mobilization of citizens liable for military service is ongoing in Ukraine. The law provides a number of grounds on which certain categories of people may receive a deferment from conscription.

One such ground is the sole upbringing of a minor child. Therefore, single fathers who raise a child under 18 years old without the other parent have the right to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

What will happen to the deferment after the child turns 18?

For example, a father is raising a daughter alone, who after finishing school enrolled in college. After she turns 18, the question naturally arises whether the deferment from mobilization will remain valid since the child continues studying.

The answer is unequivocal: after the child turns 18, the right to such deferment ends.

As soon as the child turns 18, they legally acquire the status of an adult. From that moment, the legal basis for granting a deferment to a father who raised a minor child alone ceases to apply.

Accordingly, the territorial recruitment and social support center will cancel the deferment granted on this basis.

Does studying in college or university affect the deferment?

Continuing education of an adult child in college, university, or another educational institution does not grant the right to extend the deferment.

Current legislation links this guarantee exclusively to the sole upbringing of a minor child. After the child reaches 18 years of age, this ground ends regardless of whether the child continues studying.

When can the deferment be retained after the child turns 18?

There is an exception to this rule.

The right to deferment may remain valid if the adult child is a person with a disability of group I or II and requires constant care from the father.

In other cases, the child reaching 18 years of age is grounds for terminating the deferment, even if they continue studying in college or higher education institutions.

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