  1. In the World
  2. / Sports

Spain – Argentina: Where to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final

16:33, 19 July 2026 354
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Spain – Argentina match will start at 22:00 in New Jersey.
Spain – Argentina: Where to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Sunday, July 19, the national teams of Spain and Argentina will play the final game of the 2026 World Cup.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The match will take place at 22:00 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can watch the match on the MEGOGO platform.

The match will also be broadcast on the following TV channels:

  • Fox / Telemundo
  • TSN
  • BBC One
  • SBS
  • ITV/STV

Recall that in the semifinals, Spain defeated France 2:0, and Argentina overcame England 2:1. 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 8k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 23k
The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

13:27, 18 July 2026 6k
The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

18:33, 18 July 2026 4k
The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 3k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 7k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Illegal Mobilisation in One Day: How Courts Cancel Conscription Orders

Top 5 court decisions of July: cancellation of Territorial Recruitment Centre's fines and restoration of the rights of conscripts.

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The ECHR Found the Trial of a Police Officer Unfair Due to Unexamined Arguments about Bribery Provocation

The judges did not clarify whether the applicant was incited to commit the crime, despite his raising such arguments at all stages of the proceedings.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]