Spain – Argentina: Where to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final

The Spain – Argentina match will start at 22:00 in New Jersey.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Sunday, July 19, the national teams of Spain and Argentina will play the final game of the 2026 World Cup.

The match will take place at 22:00 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can watch the match on the MEGOGO platform.

The match will also be broadcast on the following TV channels:

Fox / Telemundo

TSN

BBC One

SBS

ITV/STV

Recall that in the semifinals, Spain defeated France 2:0, and Argentina overcame England 2:1.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.