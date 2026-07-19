Spain – Argentina: Where to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final
16:33, 19 July 2026 354
The Spain – Argentina match will start at 22:00 in New Jersey.
On Sunday, July 19, the national teams of Spain and Argentina will play the final game of the 2026 World Cup.
The match will take place at 22:00 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
You can watch the match on the MEGOGO platform.
The match will also be broadcast on the following TV channels:
- Fox / Telemundo
- TSN
- BBC One
- SBS
- ITV/STV
Recall that in the semifinals, Spain defeated France 2:0, and Argentina overcame England 2:1.
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