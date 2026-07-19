  1. Society

How to Choose Safe Shawarma: Key Rules to Help Avoid Food Poisoning

22:30, 19 July 2026 53
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
What signs to pay attention to before buying to reduce the risk of food poisoning.
How to Choose Safe Shawarma: Key Rules to Help Avoid Food Poisoning
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Shawarma remains one of the most popular types of fast food. At the same time, due to the combination of meat, fresh vegetables, sauces, and bakery products, it belongs to ready-to-eat foods that require especially careful compliance with sanitary requirements. Since the dish usually does not undergo additional heat treatment after preparation, violations of storage or preparation rules can pose a health risk. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reminded what to pay attention to before buying to reduce the risk of purchasing a dangerous food product.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Buy shawarma only from official establishments

Experts recommend choosing only official trade or public catering establishments.

A consumer corner with information about the seller, including the name and contact details of the business entity, should be placed in a visible location.

Assess the cleanliness of the establishment and hygiene compliance

Before purchasing, it is worth paying attention to the overall sanitary condition of the establishment.

Work surfaces, equipment, display cases, and utensils must be clean and tidy. Employees must follow personal hygiene rules during product preparation and have personal medical books of the established form.

Check how ingredients are stored

It is equally important to assess the conditions of product storage.

Fresh vegetables, sauces, and other components should be stored in refrigeration equipment or under the temperature regime specified by the manufacturer. Products should not remain at room temperature for a long time.

Pay attention to the preparation process

During preparation, the meat must undergo proper heat treatment, and the finished shawarma should be prepared using clean utensils.

It is also important that raw and cooked products do not come into contact with each other, as this helps prevent contamination of the ready food.

When it is better to refuse the purchase

You should not buy the product if there are doubts about its quality.

An unpleasant smell, untidy appearance of the establishment, violations of sanitary requirements, or improper storage conditions are sufficient reasons to refuse the purchase.

What duties sellers have

Food market operators are obliged to comply with legislation requirements regarding food safety, proper hygienic practices, and relevant procedures.

In addition, upon consumer request, they must provide all necessary information about the food products they sell.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 9k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 24k
The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 5k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 4k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 8k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Square meters at the expense of neighbors: when the court will force to return common property, and when it will allow reconstruction

The Supreme Court confirmed that an apartment owner cannot increase its area at the expense of the attic without the consent of all co-owners of the building, and the state registration of such an expansion may be canceled.

Illegal Mobilisation in One Day: How Courts Cancel Conscription Orders

Top 5 court decisions of July: cancellation of Territorial Recruitment Centre's fines and restoration of the rights of conscripts.

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The ECHR Found the Trial of a Police Officer Unfair Due to Unexamined Arguments about Bribery Provocation

The judges did not clarify whether the applicant was incited to commit the crime, despite his raising such arguments at all stages of the proceedings.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]