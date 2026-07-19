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Survivor's pension: will payments continue to a student who got a job

19:51, 19 July 2026 164
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The Pension Fund of Ukraine clarified the issue regarding the survivor's pension.
Survivor's pension: will payments continue to a student who got a job
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The Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Lviv region explained whether the survivor’s pension will continue to be paid to a student who studies full-time at a university but got a job.

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The agency reminded that according to Article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," the survivor’s pension is granted, among others, to children of the deceased breadwinner who study full-time in general secondary education institutions, as well as vocational, higher education institutions (including the period between finishing studies at one of the mentioned institutions and enrolling in another, or the period between completing one educational qualification level and continuing studies at another, provided that this period does not exceed four months) — until these children finish their studies, but not longer than until they reach 23 years of age, and to orphaned children — until they reach 23 years regardless of whether they study or not.

"At the same time, the fact of employment does not affect the right to receive the survivor’s pension.

That is, if you study full-time and have not reached 23 years of age, you have the right to receive the assigned survivor’s pension regardless of employment," the Pension Fund added.

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