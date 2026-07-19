Procedure for Determining the Amount of Subsidies and Benefits, Income Consideration in Their Calculation

The amount of housing subsidy is determined individually for each household taking into account a number of indicators.

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The Pension Fund explained the procedure for determining the amount of subsidies and benefits, and the consideration of incomes in their calculation.

Housing subsidy is state assistance for families who cannot independently pay for housing and communal services. It is non-refundable and is calculated as the difference between the cost of communal services within established norms and the amount of mandatory payment that the family must pay independently.

The amount of housing subsidy is determined individually for each household taking into account:

▫️ the number of family members;

▫️ family income;

▫️ the list and cost of housing and communal services.

The subsidy is granted if expenses for housing and communal services exceed 15% of the household’s average monthly income. For the calculation of the housing subsidy, the average monthly total income of individuals is considered for the two quarters preceding the month before the month of application for the housing subsidy.

The following incomes are included in the average monthly total income when calculating the subsidy:

- salary amount remaining after personal income tax and military levy;

- monetary allowance for servicemen after military levy;

- pension;

- scholarship;

- social payments;

- unemployment benefits and other insurance payments assigned by social insurance funds;

- money transfers received from abroad;

- other incomes defined by law.

The social housing norm for subsidy calculation is assigned per household and amounts to 13.65 sq.m. of total (heated) area per person plus an additional 35.22 sq.m. per household.

Benefits for housing and communal services are state-established discounts on payment for housing and communal services provided to certain categories of citizens based on their social status.

The discount on service payments is provided at 100%, 75%, 50%, or 25% depending on the beneficiary category.

100% — for war veterans;

75% — for combatants;

50% — for large families.

The benefit calculation is made considering the person’s status and the family’s average monthly total income.

Benefits are granted without income consideration to the following privileged categories:

- combatants;

- persons with disabilities due to war;

- family members of deceased (fallen) Defenders of Ukraine;

- family members of deceased (fallen) war veterans.

The following incomes are included in the average monthly total income when calculating benefits:

- pension;

- salary;

- monetary allowance;

- scholarship;

- social assistance (except for one-time payments);

- income from entrepreneurial activity;

- unemployment benefits and other payments made by social insurance funds.

The social housing norm for benefit calculation is assigned per family and amounts to 21 sq.m. of total (heated) area per person plus an additional 10.5 sq.m. per family.

Regulatory framework: Resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 632, No. 389, No. 409, No. 848, and No. 373.

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