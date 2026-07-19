What to do if the owner of an ID card forgets the PIN and PUK codes

Passwords are required to access the contactless electronic carrier for updating additional variable information.

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The Migration Service explained why, when receiving an ID card, the owner must independently write down the digital combinations of the PIN and PUK codes of their ID card and what to do if they forget them.

“These are the secret codes of your ID card,” the agency emphasized.

Passwords are required to access the contactless electronic carrier for updating additional variable information. For example — changing the registered place of residence or marital status.

The owner of the ID card forgot the PIN and PUK codes

If the person in whose name the passport is issued does not remember PIN1 or PIN2, they can be unlocked (changed) using PUK1 or PUK2 respectively.

The Migration Service added that if the owner of the ID card does not remember their PIN and PUK codes but wishes to use the passport fully, they need to contact any DMS unit with an application for passport replacement due to unsuitability for further use and obtain a new one.

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