  1. In Ukraine

The Tax Office Will Charge 25 Thousand Hryvnias: Which Cars Are Subject to Transport Tax in 2026

23:00, 19 July 2026 255
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Is your car on the list — who must pay the transport tax in 2026.
The Tax Office Will Charge 25 Thousand Hryvnias: Which Cars Are Subject to Transport Tax in 2026
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Owners of expensive passenger cars will remain payers of the transport tax in 2026. Not all car owners pay it, only those whose vehicles meet the legal criteria regarding age and value. For individuals, the payment process is highly automated, while companies must independently calculate tax liabilities, submit declarations, and make payments. At the same time, late payment of the tax may lead to fines and penalties.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Who pays the transport tax in 2026

Transport tax is paid by owners of passenger cars if two conditions are met simultaneously:

  • the car is no more than 5 years old;
  • its average market value exceeds the state-established threshold. In 2026, this threshold is over 3.2 million UAH.

The transport tax rate is fixed and amounts to 25 thousand hryvnias per year for each car subject to taxation.

How individuals pay the transport tax

For individuals, the procedure is as simple as possible.

Tax authorities independently calculate the amount of transport tax and send the car owner a tax notification-decision.

After receiving such notification, the citizen must pay the tax within 60 days.

If the car owner believes the tax was charged incorrectly, for example, because the vehicle has already been sold, they have the right to contact the tax authority for data verification.

In case of late payment, fines and penalties are applied.

How legal entities pay the transport tax

Legal entities independently determine the amount of transport tax as of January 1 of the reporting year and submit the relevant declaration.

Main rules for companies:

  • the declaration is submitted annually by February 20;
  • tax is paid quarterly in advance installments;
  • the company is responsible for the accuracy of calculations.

If during the year the company purchased or disposed of a car, tax liabilities are adjusted according to the actual period of vehicle ownership.

Liability for non-payment of transport tax

Non-payment or late payment of the transport tax entails financial liability.

Therefore, owners of expensive cars are advised to check in advance whether their vehicle is on the list of cars subject to taxation to avoid misunderstandings and penalties.

Which cars are subject to transport tax in 2026

The official list of cars subject to transport tax in 2026, compiled by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, includes 1,259 premium and luxury class models. This list serves as the basis for calculating the transport tax. It was previously published by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper".

The list most often includes cars of brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Porsche, Land Rover, Tesla, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, as well as certain expensive models of Toyota and Volvo.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 9k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 24k
The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 5k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 4k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 3k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 8k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Square meters at the expense of neighbors: when the court will force to return common property, and when it will allow reconstruction

The Supreme Court confirmed that an apartment owner cannot increase its area at the expense of the attic without the consent of all co-owners of the building, and the state registration of such an expansion may be canceled.

Illegal Mobilisation in One Day: How Courts Cancel Conscription Orders

Top 5 court decisions of July: cancellation of Territorial Recruitment Centre's fines and restoration of the rights of conscripts.

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The ECHR Found the Trial of a Police Officer Unfair Due to Unexamined Arguments about Bribery Provocation

The judges did not clarify whether the applicant was incited to commit the crime, despite his raising such arguments at all stages of the proceedings.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]