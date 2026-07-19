Germany supported the exclusion of Ukrainian men of conscription age from temporary protection in the EU

The German Interior Minister stated that if men of conscription age are excluded from the temporary protection mechanism and there are no grounds for asylum, they will have to leave the country.

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German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt supported the exclusion of Ukrainian men of conscription age from the EU’s automatic temporary protection mechanism and stated that evading military service is not a basis for asylum. He said this in an interview with Welt.

"Ukrainians have so far received automatic protection under the Mass Influx Directive. For Syrians as refugees from civil war, individual checks have always been conducted within the asylum procedure. In the future, men of conscription age from Ukraine should not fall under this directive. The possibility to apply for asylum, of course, remains, but evading military duty is not a ground for asylum," he said.

Explaining the difference between the status of Syrians and Ukrainians, the official emphasized that these are fundamentally different legal mechanisms: Ukrainians benefit from collective temporary protection, while Syrian citizens' applications were considered individually within the asylum procedure.

According to Dobrindt, if men of conscription age are excluded from the temporary protection mechanism and there are no grounds for asylum, they will have to leave Germany.

He also added that if the Mass Influx Directive no longer applies to men of conscription age and there is no positive decision in the asylum procedure, the logical consequence is that these people will have the obligation to return to Ukraine.

As previously reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", Poland is promoting the idea of limiting the EU temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age. However, the European Commission stated that Ukrainians already under temporary protection in the EU will not lose their status.

Additionally, Ukraine previously appealed to the European Union with a request not to extend temporary protection to men aged 23 to 60.

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