  1. In the World
  2. / Judicial Practice

Is it possible to return money lost in an unlicensed online casino — explained by the court

17:45, 19 July 2026 80
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Thousands of players hoped to recover lost funds, but the court made an important clarification.
Is it possible to return money lost in an unlicensed online casino — explained by the court
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A contract for participation in online gambling games concluded with an operator who operated without the legally required license is not automatically invalid. At the same time, players can protect their rights by other means — for example, if they were misled or if the operator caused them harm through their actions.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

This conclusion was reached by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands in a preliminary decision, responding to questions from two courts that were considering claims from players against online gambling operators who, until October 2021, did not have a license to operate in the Netherlands.

Circumstances of the case

The plaintiffs participated in online gambling games for several years and lost significant amounts — about 139 thousand US dollars and over 135 thousand euros.

After that, they went to court demanding to declare the gambling participation contracts null or invalid, as well as to recover the lost amounts from the operators. In addition, they referred to rules on unjust enrichment, non-contractual damage, unfair commercial practices, and contracts concluded under error or deception.

The courts of first instance referred preliminary questions to the Supreme Court. In particular, they asked to clarify whether the absence of a license automatically renders the contract null, whether players can demand the return of lost funds as unjust enrichment, and whether the fact that some operators only provide a technical platform for games between users affects the legal assessment.

Legal position

The Supreme Court noted that Dutch law indeed prohibits organizing gambling without a license. Administrative and criminal liability is provided for violating this prohibition.

At the same time, the law does not contain provisions establishing a civil law consequence in the form of automatic invalidity of contracts concluded with unlicensed operators. Therefore, the question of their validity must be resolved according to general civil law norms.

The court emphasized that neither the text of the law nor its history indicates the legislator’s intention to deprive such contracts of legal force. Moreover, the modern approach of Dutch law is that the mere violation of an administrative prohibition does not mean automatic invalidity of a civil law contract.

The court also noted that the state policy in the field of gambling is aimed not at a complete ban, but at conducting such activities within a licensing system that ensures control and protection of players. Therefore, the absence of a license in an operator itself does not make the contract contrary to public order or good morals.

What this means for players

The court concluded that contracts concluded with operators without a license remain valid. Accordingly, the mere fact of the absence of a license does not provide grounds to demand the return of all lost funds as unjust enrichment.

At the same time, the court separately emphasized that players are not deprived of the right to go to court with other claims. In particular, they can request the contract to be declared invalid due to defects in consent if they were misled, or file claims for compensation for damages under tort law.

In addition, the Supreme Court noted that the nature of the online platform’s operation — whether it plays against the house or only provides the possibility for users to play among themselves — does not affect the assessment of the contract’s validity.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 7k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 23k
The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

13:27, 18 July 2026 6k
The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

18:33, 18 July 2026 3k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 7k
Do Traffic Rules Prohibit Operating a Car Due to a Crack on the Windshield

Do Traffic Rules Prohibit Operating a Car Due to a Crack on the Windshield

13:45, 18 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Illegal Mobilisation in One Day: How Courts Cancel Conscription Orders

Top 5 court decisions of July: cancellation of Territorial Recruitment Centre's fines and restoration of the rights of conscripts.

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The ECHR Found the Trial of a Police Officer Unfair Due to Unexamined Arguments about Bribery Provocation

The judges did not clarify whether the applicant was incited to commit the crime, despite his raising such arguments at all stages of the proceedings.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]