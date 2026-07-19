In Poltava region, court punished a woman who published locations of military enlistment offices

The court delivered a verdict for obstructing mobilization activities.

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The Kobelyaky District Court of Poltava region delivered a verdict in a criminal case regarding obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period. This was reported by the Poltava Regional Military Enlistment and Recruitment Office.

The court established that under martial law and general mobilization, the accused for a long time published messages in the open Viber community "MAYACHOK" about locations of mobilization activities, placement of mobile checkpoints, etc., in the territories of Kobelyaky and Bilytska communities, using code names and other methods to mask the information.

During the trial, the accused fully admitted her guilt, confirmed the circumstances stated in the indictment, expressed remorse, and assisted in uncovering the criminal offense.

Considering this, the court found the accused guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced her to five years of imprisonment, but she was released from serving the sentence with a probation period of two years with obligations prescribed by law — to periodically report to the authorized probation authority, notify about changes in residence and work, and not to leave Ukraine without permission.

Additionally, the court applied special confiscation of the iPhone 13 mobile phone used during the commission of the criminal offense.

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