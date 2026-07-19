In Poland, a man attacked teenagers because they spoke Ukrainian

The boy's mother stated that since this incident, she constantly lives in fear for her son's life.

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In the Polish city of Płock, a local resident attacked a 15-year-old teenager from Ukraine and his friend because they were speaking Ukrainian to each other, writes TVP.

According to the victimized boy, the attacker behaved extremely aggressively on the bus, swearing, and then allegedly told the teenagers that "in Poland, people speak Polish." The man hit the boy, and when the driver opened the door at the stop, he forcibly pushed both Ukrainians out of the vehicle.

The boy’s mother stated that since this incident, she constantly lives in fear for her son’s life.

"I do not feel safe in Płock. I am afraid to speak my language, I really am afraid... Now, when I call my son and he doesn’t answer the phone at first, I start to get nervous and cannot work properly," the woman said.

Law enforcement has already opened proceedings, and the district prosecutor’s office of Płock is investigating the attack.

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