Are periods of study at universities counted towards insurance experience — explanation by the Pension Fund of Ukraine

Insurance experience for periods before the introduction of the personalized accounting system is calculated based on documents and in the manner determined by legislation.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained whether periods of study at higher and secondary specialized educational institutions are counted towards insurance experience.

The agency emphasized that the period of study before 01.01.2004 can be counted towards insurance experience provided the study was full-time and confirmed by diplomas, certificates, attestations, IDs, certificates, and clarifying references.

At the same time, the period of study after 01.01.2004 is counted provided insurance contributions were paid on a voluntary basis under the compulsory state pension insurance system and the relevant information is available in the register of insured persons of the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance.

The Pension Fund also reminded that the procedure for confirming insurance experience is defined by Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" (hereinafter – Law No. 1058).

Specifically, insurance experience for periods before the introduction of the personalized accounting system is calculated based on documents and in the manner determined by the legislation in force before the entry into force of Law No. 1058, as well as data included on the basis of these documents in the register of insured persons of the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance.

Periods of employment and other periods that were counted towards work experience for pension assignment before 01.01.2004 are credited to insurance experience in the manner and under the conditions provided by the legislation previously in force, based on documents defined by the Procedure for confirming existing work experience for pension assignment in the absence of a work book or relevant entries in it, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated 12.08.1993 No. 637 (hereinafter – Procedure No. 637).

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated 04.05.1998 No. 401 and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolutions dated 04.06.1998 No. 794 (hereinafter – Resolution No. 794) and 08.06.1998 No. 832, personalized accounting of information in the compulsory state pension insurance system was introduced during 1998–2000. Starting from 01.07.2002, pension calculation is carried out based on the person’s earnings for the period of work after 01.07.2000 according to the personalized accounting system data (paragraph 3 of Resolution No. 794).

Considering these provisions, personalized accounting of information in the compulsory state pension insurance system has been mandatory since 01.07.2000.

Thus, according to Article 56 of the Law of Ukraine "On Pension Provision," insurance experience includes, in particular, the time of study at higher and secondary specialized educational institutions, vocational schools and courses for training, qualification improvement and retraining, postgraduate studies, doctoral studies, and clinical residency.

According to the provisions of Procedure No. 637, the period of full-time study at higher education institutions (except for the period of full-time study at preparatory departments of higher education institutions), vocational training institutions, qualification improvement and retraining institutions, postgraduate studies, doctoral studies, and clinical residency is confirmed by:

diplomas, certificates, attestations, as well as references and other documents issued based on archival data containing information about the periods of study.

Regarding the crediting of the period of study after 01.01.2004 to insurance experience, Article 11 of Law No. 1058 defines the list of persons subject to compulsory state pension insurance. Persons studying at higher and secondary specialized educational institutions, vocational schools and courses for training, qualification improvement and retraining, postgraduate studies, doctoral studies, and clinical residency are not included in this list.

At the same time, according to Article 12 of Law No. 1058, persons who have reached the age of 16 and do not belong to the category of persons subject to compulsory state pension insurance under Article 11 of this Law, including persons studying full-time at higher education institutions, as well as in postgraduate and doctoral studies, foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing or working in Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens permanently residing or working abroad, unless otherwise established by international treaties ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, have the right to voluntary participation in the compulsory state pension insurance system.

These persons may voluntarily participate in the solidarity system or in the funded pension insurance system, or simultaneously in both systems by concluding an agreement on voluntary participation in the compulsory state social insurance system.

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