Cat Betrayed Thief to Police: Unusual “Helper” in the US Helped Find Suspect

Online users joke that it was the fluffy “informant” who led them to the thief’s hideout.

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In Leesburg, Florida, USA, during the search for a woman suspected of a series of burglaries, the police were unexpectedly helped by an ordinary cat.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers responded to a call about an attempted break-in. The suspect fled, so a helicopter, a drone, and a K9 service dog named Chief were involved in the search.

After witness reports, police checked the area around one of the houses and near a shed noticed a cat matching the description provided by eyewitnesses. This prompted them to inspect the premises more thoroughly, where they found the woman.

The suspect refused to come out voluntarily, so the service dog was used to detain her. The woman was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, car theft, and other crimes.

The story quickly went viral on social media. Users joke that the cat was the main assistant to the police, and many have already called it the “honorary deputy sheriff.”

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