Don't rush to surrender your old foreign passport: there are cases when it will still be needed

Not everyone knows: a canceled foreign passport can be kept, but there is a condition.

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Not everyone knows that after replacing a foreign passport, the old document is not necessarily permanently confiscated. In some cases, it can be kept, especially if it contains valid visas or important visa history. At the same time, such a passport is no longer valid for traveling abroad, and a special procedure is applied during its cancellation.

How many foreign passports can you have at the same time

According to Ukrainian legislation, a citizen of Ukraine can have no more than two valid foreign passports simultaneously.

In which cases is a foreign passport canceled

A foreign passport is subject to cancellation if:

its validity period has expired;

the owner’s personal data has changed (except for additional variable information).

During the cancellation of the document, at least two holes are punched in its machine-readable zone, indicating the passport is invalid.

Can you keep a canceled passport

Yes. The law allows the owner to keep a canceled foreign passport upon their written request.

This is possible if:

the passport contains valid visas or important visa history;

the document is needed for processing or extending residence documents abroad.

What you need to do

If you want to keep a canceled foreign passport, you must inform the administrator when processing the documents. In this case, you should submit a written application, after which the canceled document can be returned to the owner in accordance with legal requirements.

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