Traffic temporarily closed on the Kyiv – Kharkiv – Dovzhansky road section in Kharkiv region

Traffic is temporarily closed on the M-03 Kyiv – Kharkiv – Dovzhansky highway section.

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The Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Kharkiv region reported that due to the security situation, traffic for all types of vehicles is temporarily closed on the state highway M-03 Kyiv – Kharkiv – Dovzhansky on the section from Pisochyn to Lyubotyn (km 459+316 – km 472+945).

It is noted that a detour has been organized according to the approved scheme.

"We ask drivers to take into account the temporary restrictions when planning routes and to comply with the traffic signs. Information about the resumption of traffic will be provided additionally," the statement says.

After some time, the agency reported that traffic on the M-03 Kyiv – Kharkiv – Dovzhansky highway has been restored.

Temporary traffic restrictions for all vehicles have been lifted.

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