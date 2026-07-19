A fraudster posing as a lawyer received 12 years in prison for deceiving clients out of thousands of dollars

Glenis Campbell posed as a lawyer, took money for handling cases, and disappeared.

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In the state of Tennessee (USA), 62-year-old Glenis Campbell was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to impersonating a lawyer and defrauding numerous clients out of tens of thousands of dollars. This was reported by the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office, writes WREG.

Campbell was found guilty of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, theft of property, and unlawfully representing himself as a licensed professional. After pleading guilty to 13 separate indictments, the court sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 35% of the term, and also ordered him to fully compensate the victims for the damages caused.

According to the investigation, in February 2024, Campbell was accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from several clients by posing as a lawyer in three different cases.

Court documents also indicate that in 2021 he agreed to handle a wrongful death case and defrauded a woman from Memphis of $7,600. In October 2023, another man contacted the police, stating that Campbell had swindled him out of $3,240.

The victim said he hired Campbell to defend him in a criminal case in Mississippi, but after receiving the money, Campbell disappeared. Memphis police checked the information through the Mississippi State Bar Association and found that Campbell never had lawyer status.

In March 2024, at least eight more people contacted law enforcement, claiming they were also his victims.

One Memphis resident reported that in 2021 she paid Campbell about $8,500 to represent her son after his arrest for drugs. According to her, the man never appeared in court, and her son was sentenced to imprisonment.

Another victim stated that he hired Campbell to represent him in a wrongful termination case. Over five years, Campbell swindled him out of nearly $43,000.

A couple also told investigators that Campbell presented himself as a lawyer and promised to help draft a will and obtain assistance through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but instead embezzled over $30,000.

Another woman said she paid Campbell more than $7,000 for handling a lawsuit, but he constantly made up reasons to delay the case and never fulfilled his promises.

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