Dog owner demands $3 million after death of pregnant pet: veterinarian accused of error

The owner of a Pomeranian accused a veterinary clinic of negligence that led to the death of his pregnant dog and three unborn puppies after nearly 30 hours of labor.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the USA, New York resident Yitung Lok filed a lawsuit in the Brooklyn Supreme Court against a veterinary clinic and a veterinarian, demanding $3 million in damages for the death of his pregnant dog Eva, writes New York Post.

According to the plaintiff, on April 15, his three-year-old dog began giving birth at home, but soon showed alarming symptoms: she stopped moving and had green discharge.

Lok took the dog to the veterinary clinic. According to him, he informed the doctor about all the complications, but she assured him that the discharge was "completely normal" and advised to take the animal home, noting that the labor should be completed within the next 16–24 hours.

The lawsuit claims that Eva’s condition only worsened, and she was unable to deliver any puppies. Throughout the day and night, the owner repeatedly called the clinic, but according to him, he was advised to just wait.

Only the next morning did the veterinarian suggest bringing the dog back to the clinic. The owner did not wait and brought Eva earlier. However, as stated in the lawsuit, 20 minutes after arriving at the clinic, the dog and her three unborn puppies died on the examination table.

According to attorney Peggy Kollen, her client is deeply grieving the loss, and his family is devastated. Lok said he planned to find loving homes for the purebred puppies, whose father was another family Pomeranian named Houston.

The plaintiff is asking the court to award $3 million from the clinic and the veterinarian. According to his lawyer, this amount is intended not only to punish for probable gross negligence but also to prevent similar cases in the future.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.