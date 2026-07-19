  1. In the World

Dog owner demands $3 million after death of pregnant pet: veterinarian accused of error

16:51, 19 July 2026 202
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The owner of a Pomeranian accused a veterinary clinic of negligence that led to the death of his pregnant dog and three unborn puppies after nearly 30 hours of labor.
Dog owner demands $3 million after death of pregnant pet: veterinarian accused of error
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In the USA, New York resident Yitung Lok filed a lawsuit in the Brooklyn Supreme Court against a veterinary clinic and a veterinarian, demanding $3 million in damages for the death of his pregnant dog Eva, writes New York Post.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the plaintiff, on April 15, his three-year-old dog began giving birth at home, but soon showed alarming symptoms: she stopped moving and had green discharge.

Lok took the dog to the veterinary clinic. According to him, he informed the doctor about all the complications, but she assured him that the discharge was "completely normal" and advised to take the animal home, noting that the labor should be completed within the next 16–24 hours.

The lawsuit claims that Eva’s condition only worsened, and she was unable to deliver any puppies. Throughout the day and night, the owner repeatedly called the clinic, but according to him, he was advised to just wait.

Only the next morning did the veterinarian suggest bringing the dog back to the clinic. The owner did not wait and brought Eva earlier. However, as stated in the lawsuit, 20 minutes after arriving at the clinic, the dog and her three unborn puppies died on the examination table.

According to attorney Peggy Kollen, her client is deeply grieving the loss, and his family is devastated. Lok said he planned to find loving homes for the purebred puppies, whose father was another family Pomeranian named Houston.

The plaintiff is asking the court to award $3 million from the clinic and the veterinarian. According to his lawyer, this amount is intended not only to punish for probable gross negligence but also to prevent similar cases in the future.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 7k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 23k
The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

The Supreme Court Expressed the Need for Documentary Confirmation of Legal Aid Expenses for Their Reimbursement.

13:27, 18 July 2026 6k
The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

The Court Requires Counting Military Service and Education as Special Work Experience for Calculating Ten Pensions

18:33, 18 July 2026 3k
Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

Is It Okay to Charge Your Phone Several Times a Day: Tips for Longer Battery Life

00:01, 18 July 2026 7k
Do Traffic Rules Prohibit Operating a Car Due to a Crack on the Windshield

Do Traffic Rules Prohibit Operating a Car Due to a Crack on the Windshield

13:45, 18 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Illegal Mobilisation in One Day: How Courts Cancel Conscription Orders

Top 5 court decisions of July: cancellation of Territorial Recruitment Centre's fines and restoration of the rights of conscripts.

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The ECHR Found the Trial of a Police Officer Unfair Due to Unexamined Arguments about Bribery Provocation

The judges did not clarify whether the applicant was incited to commit the crime, despite his raising such arguments at all stages of the proceedings.

Mobile Shelters at Stops and Eviction of Tenants from Shelters: in the 5th Year of the War, the Authorities Took up Civil Protection of the Population

New ultimatums from the Verkhovna Rada: 10 minutes to access a mobile shelter and 24 hours to evict businesses from rented shelters.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]