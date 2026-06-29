Ukrenergo Introduces Power Outage Schedules on June 30 Across the Country: Hours Without Electricity

On June 30, power outage schedules for the population will be in effect from 17:00 to 22:00 in all regions of Ukraine, along with power restrictions for industry and business due to increased electricity consumption caused by the heat.

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On Tuesday, June 30, temporary electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to increased load on the energy system caused by hot weather. This was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo".

According to the company's information, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM the following will be in effect:

power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises and businesses;

hourly electricity outage schedules for the population and other consumer categories ranging from 0.5 to 1 rotation.

The reason for introducing the restrictions was a significant increase in electricity consumption due to the heat.

Energy specialists emphasized that the situation in the energy system may change, so Ukrainians are advised to follow the latest information on the official resources of their distribution system operators (oblenergo).

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